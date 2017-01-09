According to Shams Charania of The Vertical, the Philadelphia 76ers will sign point guard Chasson Randle to a 10-day contract. The former Stanford University guard had been playing in the D-League for the Westchester Knicks.

Randle, 23, earns his first NBA call-up after going undrafted in the 2015 NBA Draft. Randle spent one season overseas with CEZ Nymburk in the Czech Republic, before having a tremendous camp with the New York Knicks. Randle was in line for a roster spot in New York, before breaking an orbital bone and ultimately being sent to the D-League, where the Knicks’ affiliate acquired his rights.

Randle averaged 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game over 19 appearances with Westchester. Randle also excels from beyond the arc, with a 40.2 three-point field goal percentage. Now he will get a shot to earn a full-time NBA role with the 76ers, should the 10-day contract be successful.

Randle takes the roster spot of the recently waived Hollis Thompson, and will likely see immediate time, thanks to long-term injuries to Jerryd Bayless and Ben Simmons. Sergio Rodriguez and T.J. McConnell have seen the bulk of the time at the point guard position, but the Sixers are seeking a scoring punch that both of these two don’t possess.

The Sixers reportedly had interest in point guards Jordan Farmar, Nate Robinson and Yogi Ferrell; all of whom could be in line for deals of their own in the coming days, but decided to go with Randle.