It appears as if former Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers head coach Chip Kelly may not be out of a job for long. According to Howard Eskin of Fox 29, Kelly is being seriously considered for the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator position. Eskin also adds that sources told him that Kelly was seen at an Atlanta sports bar.

Eskin’s report falls in line with what Jeff Schultz of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on Tuesday as he has heard that Kelly has become a legitimate candidate for the job.

This is not the first time that Kelly’s name has been mentioned for an offensive coordinator job. Earlier this month, ESPN’s Mike DiRocco reported that the former head coach interviewed with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their offensive coordinator position. However, Kelly did not get the job as the Jaguars kept Nathaniel Hackett.

Kelly’s tenure as an NFL head coach has not been good, including this season with the 49ers as he finished with a record of 2-14. Nevertheless, in a strange coincidence, if Kelly was to become the Falcons offensive coordinator, he would be replacing Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan will become the new head coach of the 49ers after the Super Bowl.

Unlike his short time in San Francisco, Kelly’s job should be easier in Atlanta as he will have a ton of talent on the offensive side of the ball. Could his uptempo offense work in Atlanta? Maybe, but that’s neither here nor there as nothing is official yet regarding the position.