As day three of the free agency blitz heats up, the Philadelphia Eagles have re-signed a top upcoming free agent. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Eagles and linebacker Nigel Bradham have agreed to a five-year deal worth $40 million.

Bradham joined the Eagles in 2016, and proved to exceed expectations on the field. With a linebacker corps that has been plagued with injury over the past couple seasons, Bradham stepped up, becoming one of the key parts of the Eagles’ defense.

Last season, Bradham recorded 88 tackles, one sack, and eight passes defended.

Bradham saw a pair of off-the-field issues, including a weapons possession charge and an aggravated assault charge. Both of which have since been closed.

Stay tuned with Total Sports Live as we continue to track the Eagles free-agency moves.