With many salary cap questions still in the air, the Philadelphia Eagles will likely make a commitment to keep left tackle Jason Peters.

According to sources as first reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Philadelphia Eagles will retain Peters on his full salary for 2017. This coming season, he is set to make $10.45M along with a $500,000 bonus for making this year’s Pro Bowl.

The 35-year-old veteran was one of several players the Eagles were said to be closely monitoring to determine whether a pay-cut is warranted with many believing the Eagles would only bring Peters back on a re-worked deal.

Although Peters is closer to the end of his playing days, he has still been a crucial part of the Eagles’ offensive line, which proves to be among the league’s best when healthy. With a returning Lane Johnson, the offensive line should prove to be much more productive than last season.

Although Peters has had some injury issues in the past, he started all 16 games in 2016, proving he can still be reliable on am Eagles o-line that has certainly seen its fair share of injury issues.

With the news of Peters’s return, questions will continue to loom regarding who will be on their way out.

Stay tuned with Total Sports Live for the latest involving the Philadelphia Eagles.