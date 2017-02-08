As we draw into the 2017 offseason, one of the issues that will plague the Philadelphia Eagles will be their salary cap situation, and it looks like they are starting to sort thing’s out.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the Eagles have released veteran cornerback Leodis McKelvin.

McKelvin joined the Eagles last offseason when he was signed as a free-agent after playing eight seasons with the Buffalo Bills. The Eagles signed McKelvin on a two-year deal worth $6.2 million with $3 million guaranteed. With the release, the Eagles will save $3.2 million in cap space.

During his lone season with the Eagles, McKelvin recorded 43 total tackles, and grabbed two interceptions. Upon his signing, it was believed the 31-year-old would solve the Eagles’ woes at the cornerback position, but a disappointing season saw his price tag become much higher than what the Eagles were getting for his production.

McKelvin’s release will surely be the first of many roster moves the Eagles will make in order to sure up their salary cap situation.

