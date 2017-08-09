No matter what the weather forecast is on Christmas Day, Sixers fans will be nice and warm because that day is going to be lit AF.

This report tweeted by Michael Kaskey-Blomain was repeated by other outlets such as Sports Illustrated and Legion Hoops, so I’m almost inclined to begin getting excited. According to both, the Philadelphia 76ers will head to Madison Square Garden to play Kristaps Porzingis, Carmelo Anthony — assuming he doesn’t get traded by then — and the New York Knicks.

The Sixers will play on Christmas Day for the first time since 2001 — an 88-82 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. Playing on Christmas Day is a big deal for this Sixers team. It’s an indication that there is a lot of buzz around the team, and the growing popularity of its players. The NBA doesn’t throw just anyone on television on Christmas Day. The league wants superstars. (I know. There have been years where folks wonder why the Lakers play that day.)

Joel Embiid is a superstar. Carmelo Anthony is a superstar. Kristaps Porzingis is a superstar. Sixers first round pick Markelle Fultz could be a superstar. This is a game that would feature a lot of talent on the floor for both teams — and I haven’t even mentioned newly signed guard J.J. Redick.

The fact that the NBA wants the Sixers on their Christmas Day schedule is the recognition that many Sixers fans already know. This team is special, and it’s time that everyone noticed.

Merry Christmas and Trust the Process because it’s about to be 100% certifiably lit in Manhattan.

Perhaps we’ll all get a nice Christmas gift and this magical moment from last year is repeated: