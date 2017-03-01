In a move that many fans expected, the Sixers have announced that rookie sensation Joel Embiid will miss the remainder of the 2016-17 season after an MRI revealed his previously reported torn meniscus is worse than originally thought.

After missing his first two seasons due to undergoing two foot surgeries, Embiid made his NBA debut this season, showing a lot of promise, and receiving a lot of high praise. In 31 games, Embiid averaged 20.2 ppg and 2.5 blocks.

During the Sixers’ Jan. 20 match-up against the Portland Trailblazers, Embiid went down with an apparent knee injury, and would not return until Jan. 27 in a 123-118 loss against the Houston Rockets where he appeared to re-injure his knee.

Embiid was originally reported to be day-to-day with a knee contusion before it was reported on Feb. 11 that the 7-foot-2 center had a meniscus tear. Although the day-to-day timetable was given, Embiid recently admitted that he knew he was not close to returning.

The Sixers would announce that Embiid was scheduled to return in this Friday’s home game against the New York Knicks, however it was reported that he would be out indefinitely after experiencing knee swelling. An MRI on Monday would reveal that the tear may have been re-aggravated, leading the team to rule him out for the season.

The Sixers front-office has taken much criticism, including from Embiid himself, regarding the details reported to fans surrounding Embiid’s health. Now fans can put their dreams of seeing the Rookie of the Year contender playing again this year to rest as the team explored the next step for Embiid’s recovery.