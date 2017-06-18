After hours of speculation and rumors, it looks as if the Philadelphia 76ers will be the new owners of the first overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical, the Sixers and the Boston Celtics have agreed to a deal that will send the first overall pick to Philadelphia. Wojnarowski adds that the Sixers will reportedly be sending the No. 3 pick in this year’s draft, 2018 Lakers’ first round pick, and 2019 Sacramento Kings’ first round pick with protections to the Celtics.

The two teams will have a trade call on Monday to finalize the deal. This is a huge move for the Sixers as on Saturday evening, they worked out former University of Washington point guard Markelle Fultz. Fultz is the best player in this year’s draft class and will presumably be the choice for the Sixers at No. 1.

This past season at the University of Washington, Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.7 rebounds in 35.4 minutes per game. He also shot 47.6 percent from the field and 41.3 percent from three-point range.

The 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. Fultz is a dynamic point guard, who can do is a little bit of everything but more importantly, can score in a multitude of ways. Hopefully, he is the final piece to the Sixers’ puzzle as they already have Joel Embiid, Dario Saric, and Ben Simmons.

Nevertheless, if you haven’t seen Fultz play, check out the video below.

The former University of Washington point guard has been compared to Houston Rockets’ superstar James Harden. If Fultz turns out to be like Harden, then Sixers will be in good shape for years to come.