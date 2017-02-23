In a move that virtually no one saw coming, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Sixers have traded center Nerlens Noel to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for center Andrew Bogut, shooting guard Justin Anderson, and a protected first-round pick in the 2017 draft.

While everyone was tuned in to see where center Jahlil Okafor would land, the Sixers pulled off the swerve of the century, dealing away the fourth-year pro who is averaging just over 11 points and five rebounds, and is set to be a restricted free-agent after this year.

There is no question that the current logjam at the center position was the biggest issue the Sixers faced heading towards today’s trade deadline, however many thought the Sixers would have been reluctant to trade Noel with Joel Embiid recovering from a torn meniscus.

The Sixers currently have Embiid, Bogut, Tiago Splitter, Okafor, and Richaun Holmes available at center, although Embiid and Holmes are the only two who are a lock at this point. Reports state that Bogut may be moved to the Boston Celtics or bought out of his deal while it was originally speculated that the Sixers would waive Splitter.

With just under three hours left before the deadline, we are sure to see much more action from the Sixers front office.