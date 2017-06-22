The Process, birthed by the hands of former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie, is all coming together. The Sixers cashed in on yet another first-overall pick, taking guard Markelle Fultz with the first pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.

The deal seemed to be set after the Sixers hosted Fultz for a workout last Saturday. Following the workout, Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo made the call to the Boston Celtics to trade the number three overall pick (from Sacramento) along with either a 2018 or 2019 first-round pick to Boston in exchange for the chance to pick at the top of the draft for the second year in the row.

In one season at Washington, Fultz averaged just over 23 points and five assists, and quickly became a standout in the NCAA.

The Sixers are inching towards building a contender, and they believe Fultz will be one of the major pieces to help push them from losing seasons to playoff contenders. Along with rookie sensation Joel Embiid, and last year’s first-overall pick Ben Simmons, Fultz proves that Philly’s future will certainly see bright days.