On the first day of NBA free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers got off to a great start as they were able to come to terms on a one-year, $23 million deal with three-point specialist J.J. Redick.

Despite the addition of Redick, the Sixers were still looking to add another veteran player to their young core. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Sixers signed forward Amir Johnson to a one-year, $11 million deal.

The signing of Johnson does not come as a surprise as the Sixers were reportedly going to make a strong push for him, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.