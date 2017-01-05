On Wednesday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers announced that they have waived shooting guard/small forward Hollis Thompson. The move occurs with the deadline to guarantee Thompson’s contract rapidly approaching on January 10 and the 76ers deciding to move in a different direction.

Thompson, 25, was undrafted out of Georgetown University and latched on with the 76ers, spending four seasons in Philadelphia. Over his four-year career, Thompson averaged 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game. In the 2015-16 season, Thompson owned a career-high 113 defensive rating per 100 possessions and averaged a career-high 9.8 points per game.

Despite his past success, Thompson’s role has diminished this season, slipping to a career low 18.1 minutes per game and his production taking a dip as well. This season, Thompson averaged 5.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game in 31 games played (1 start).

The decision to move on from Thompson now allows the 76ers to give more playing time to 2016 first round pick Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, who has largely served as a depth player, while others in his position received the bulk of playing time. With Thompson gone, Luwawu-

With Thompson gone, Luwawu-Cabarrot will see an increase in opportunities, while the team could turn their attention to finding a serviceable point guard with Jerryd Bayless hurt and two guard positions open behind Sergio Rodriguez, TJ McConnell, Gerald Henderson, and Nik Stauskas.

Some possible D-League call-ups to fill the roster spot include current Delaware 87ers point guard Cat Barber, recently waived Charlotte Hornets guard Aaron Harrison, Sioux Falls Skyforce guard Briante Weber, and Grand Rapids Drive guard Ray McCallum.