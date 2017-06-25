It looks like you will see Philadelphia native and former Tennessee State standout Tahjere McCall playing on a summer league court next month.

According to his Twitter, McCall on Friday tweeted out that he will be playing for the Brooklyn Nets’ Las Vegas Summer League team.

Blessed that I have the opportunity to play for the Brooklyn Nets summer league team in Vegas!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/VRrIibTc6W — Tahjere McCall (@215tahj) June 23, 2017

The Nets along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Washington Wizards were the only teams that reportedly worked out the former Engineering and Science product.

Nevertheless, this is a huge opportunity for McCall. He will have a chance to play on a grand stage and ultimately make a name for himself. If he can showcase his defensive talents along with his offensive skills, he may have a chance to make it to training camp for a Nets squad that is in rebuilding mode.

This past season at Tennessee State, McCall had an outstanding redshirt senior campaign, averaging 14.3 points, 5.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.8 steals in 32.1 minutes per game. He also shot 43.5 percent from the field and racked up numerous accolades such as Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-OVC.

McCall will be looking to follow in the footsteps of another former Tennessee State alum and that is Philadelphia 76ers forward Robert Covington.

Covington, who is known for his defense and three-point shooting, went undrafted too, but played terrific in the NBA D-League, which ultimately earned him a shot with the Sixers.

Finally, while the odds may be stacked against McCall, he has the skills to play in the NBA. If you can play defense, you at least give yourself a chance to make a roster. McCall will have to do that and more next month in Las Vegas as his NBA journey is just beginning.