As free agency continues to heat up, one of the first key Eagles is officially leaving the nest. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, tight end Trey Burton intends to sign with the Chicago Bears.

In his four years with the Eagles, Burton grew to become a solid back-up for tight ends Zach Ertz and Brent Celek. During his time with the Eagles, Burton caught 63 passes for 629 yards and six touchdowns.

Burton’s best years came once quarterback Carson Wentz took over. His last two seasons saw him catch 60 passes for 575 yards.

Perhaps Burton’s greatest moment came during the Eagles’ Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots when he threw a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles in a trick play that will forever be known as the “Philly Special.”

Burton will join a Bears team that is looking to sure up its receiving game along with the addition of free agent receiver Allen Robinson.