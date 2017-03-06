If the Philadelphia Eagles want to get a wide receiver in free agency this year, it will cost them a pretty penny.

It is no secret that the Eagles have a desire to upgrade the wide receiver position this offseason, either in the NFL draft or free agency. Luckily for them, they will get an opportunity in four days to acquire a starting-caliber wide receiver in free agency.

The Eagles will have their options at wide receiver as they could get Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson, Terrelle Pryor, or Kenny Stills. However, if they want to acquire the services of Pryor, they will not have to necessarily break the bank.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, multiple sources tell him that Pryor’s next contract will be between $10-$12 million per year. This is not surprising to hear as Pryor is one of the hottest names on the market after having a breakout 2016 season.

After making the switch from quarterback to wide receiver full-time, Pryor proved to teams across the league in 2016 that he can be a playmaking, starting-caliber, NFL wide receiver. He had 77 receptions (140 targets) for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. He also played 87.3 percent of offensive snaps this past season, leading all Browns wide receivers.

It also looks like Pryor will cost less than Jeffery, as according to Robinson, he is looking for $14 million per year. It would be surprising to see Jeffery get $14 million per year as he has injury concerns and drop issues.

Nevertheless, if the Eagles want Pryor, they will have the opportunity to sign him but it will not easy as there will be other suitors for his services.