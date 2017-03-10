On Thursday, the Houston Texans announced that they have decided to deal failed starting quarterback Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns. Houston also gave the Browns a 2017 second round pick and 2017 sixth round pick, in exchange for a 2017 fourth round pick.

Osweiler was a former second round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft out of Arizona State by the Denver Broncos, who had him for four seasons, before he signed a lucrative deal with the Texans. Osweiler was long regarded as the heir apparent to future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, but ultimately walked away from Denver in search of a starting opportunity. In his five-year career, Osweiler has played in 36 games with 5,083 passing yards, 26 touchdowns, and 22 interceptions.

The Browns seem poised to cut Osweiler, as they will search for a long-term solution in the draft or free agency. In the process, they netted a terrific second round pick and continue to build for the future, with a remarkable stash of picks over the next couple of seasons.

The Texans will now move on from last season’s free agency failure, and turn their attention to possible free agent and current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo. Romo has been rumored to be interested in playing for either the Texans or the Broncos and could be dealt shortly or released.

With cornerback A.J. Bouye on his way to Jacksonville, the Texans now have money to burn and to be aggressive in free agency.