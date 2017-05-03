I’m not naive to think that there’s not racial dissonance in America. At this point, it’s hard to argue it exists — even if there are a select few that don’t believe such a thing. It’s hard for me to believe there will ever be racial harmony in America. As I watch the news, the divide continues to grow, and more events keep happening that make me feel as if such a goal is not achievable.

Take what happened in Boston on Monday night, for example. The Boston Red Sox played the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. The Red Sox lost the game 5-2, but what occurred in the stands that night got more attention than the game itself. Orioles outfielder Adam Jones told reporters that racial slurs and comments were made towards him by fans in the stands behind him. It’s just the newest in a long line of events that keep happening in Boston — a city which some athletes call the most racist sports town in America.

Total Sports Live’s Jovan Alford wrote in detail what happened on Monday night and chronicled some of the response on Twitter from other Boston fans and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh. That column can be found on Total Sports Live, but whenever events like this occur, it’s important to have an open discussion on what happened. Of course, the next question is always the hardest.

What now?