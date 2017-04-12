First of all, I’d like to apologize for the rather long hiatus I’ve had over the last few months when it comes to podcasting. Life tends to change on you when you do something as serious as rupturing your Achilles tendon.

Now that I’m relatively normal, again, the juices are flowing again. This podcast has been coming for a while. Our editor, Jovan Alford, has been waiting for my LaVar Ball take for the better part of a month and a half due to his ridiculous claims and his delusions of grandeur.

LaVar Ball, the overbearing father of former UCLA Bruin and future NBA Draft pick Lonzo Ball, has said crazy things since the 2016-2017 college basketball season started. The anger and thoughts have been brewing and boiling for months, and somehow, I only needed fifteen minutes to address my fondness for Lonzo, my worries about LaVar if I’m a general manager thinking about drafting Lonzo Ball, and my plan for LaVar if I absolutely have to draft Lonzo.