On Friday, Cleveland Browns announced that they released starting quarterback Robert Griffin III after just one season with the team. The former second overall pick will now be on to his third team in five seasons as he hits the free agent market.

Despite one very successful season in Washington, the former Heisman winner from Baylor has struggled with injuries and inconsistent play.

Griffin was always regarded for his running and big play ability, but that has begun to taper off in recent years, thanks to knee injuries. Over his five-year career, Griffin has 1,670 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 42 games, but had just 190 yards and two touchdowns in 2016.

In addition, he has 8,983 passing yards, 42 touchdowns and 26 interceptions, but had just 886 yards for two touchdowns and three interceptions in five games this past season. Despite the fall off, there could be a number of teams who may be interested in him.

Where might he play in 2017? Here are three possible destinations for the former Heisman winner.

Houston: The Texans recently moved on from Brock Osweiler and are in the market for a new starting quarterback. They already have talented receivers like DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, but still lack someone who can make the big play. If Griffin is healthy, he could fit nicely in Houston, should they elect to sign him, or if they lose out on rumored target Tony Romo.

New York Jets: The Jets have long sought a quarterback with enough poise to lead them against the titans of the AFC East: the New England Patriots. While they are rumored to be interested in Jay Cutler, the Jets were originally enamored with Geno Smith for a lot of qualities that Griffin possesses. Those qualities such as the ability to create plays with his feet and solid arm could have the Jets interested.

Buffalo: While this one may be a wildcard, it is not an inconceivable fit. The team restructured Tyrod Taylor’s contract earlier this week and could seek Griffin as a backup. In recent months, Bills’ management has been on the fence about Taylor’s future. If he struggles out of the gate, Griffin could step in and make an impact. However, this may be the least likely destination for Griffin because his price will need to fall, but could be a good insurance net for a Bills’ program that does not have a clear direction at this time.

Rumors will begin to arise as the quarterback situation becomes clearer for most teams. However, this may be Griffin’s last opportunity to prove he belongs. If he does not rebound in 2017, the former second overall pick could seal his fate as a disappointment and bust.