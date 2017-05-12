It is five months into 2017 and free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still not on a team.

The dual-threat quarterback, who last season started a conversation about police brutality and racial injustice by not standing for the national anthem has not been on no teams’ radar this offseason.

However, that may not be the case for long as it looks like teams are showing interest. According to Jarrett Bell of USA Today Sports, Kaepernick’s adviser Harry Edwards, a renowned sociologist said that three teams have contacted him in regards to the quarterback since free agency started in March.

Edwards went on to mention that teams have asked him questions such as can Kaepernick play and does he want to play?

“The last question I can’t answer,” Edwards said. “The first question, absolutely. If Kaep makes up his mind, he wouldn’t only go in and make a team, he’d put pressure on somebody to start.”

It is without question that if Kaepernick joined a team such as the New York Jets for example, who currently have Josh McCown, Bryce Petty, and Christian Hackenberg all on the roster. He could challenge any of those guys to be the potential starter.

Edwards does not name any of the teams who inquired and said that he hasn’t spoken to Kaepernick since he opted out of his contract with San Francisco.

Nevertheless, when asked by Bell if Kaepernick’s lack of opportunities is backlash for his protests. Edwards left no doubt with his response.

“I don’t think there’s any question that there are some owners who wouldn’t have him in the league, much less on their team,” he said. “But I fully expect one (team to sign him), because it’s in the best interest of the league to have him on a team.”

We will see if Kaepernick ends up on a team sometime this offseason. It may take a while for him to get a chance due to teams who drafted young quarterbacks or owners that do not want him a part of their organizations.

However, looking at the current backup quarterback landscape in the NFL plus his credentials, Kaepernick could be the saving grace for a team, if their starter goes down with an injury.