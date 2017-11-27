On Sunday, New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson had a career game. The second-year undrafted wide receiver out of Temple University torched the Panthers’ defense to the tune of six receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the 35-27 loss.

In fact, his production was key in the Jets taking an early 17-12 lead in the third quarter. After he scored the second one of the day, he moved toward the sideline camera and asked fans to vote him into the Pro Bowl.

Robby Anderson campaigns for Pro Bowl votes. Announcer bodybags him pic.twitter.com/zA3nY45heT — Laces Out (@LacesOutShow) November 26, 2017

Even though many fans will say what Anderson did was harmless, FOX Sports color commentator Chris Spielman was not happy about it, and he slammed the Jets receiver hard afterward, which you can hear in the video clip.

Jets head coach Todd Bowles also wasn’t a fan of the second-year wide receiver campaigning for the Pro Bowl.

“I didn’t see it, but if that’s true, that’s not smart football,” Bowles said in his post-game press conference, via ESPN.com. “We don’t want selfish players on this team doing selfish things.”

Anderson, on the other hand, took the high road, saying that he was just excited after making the play and that he is a team-first guy.

“Everybody knows that I’m all for this team in every aspect. I make my life decisions based on my teammates,” he said. “Everything I do is about being the best I can for my teammates so it wasn’t anything malicious or anything like that or trying to come off in the wrong way. I was just excited in the moment.”

Nevertheless, despite the displeasure from Bowles and Spielman, Anderson does have a strong case for making the Pro Bowl. This season, he is easily the Jets’ best wide receiver, with 41 receptions for 714 yards and seven touchdowns.

Currently, Anderson has recorded a touchdown in five straight games, and with his speed and playmaking ability that streak could extend late into December.