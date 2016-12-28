One of the biggest things in this world that unites the most diverse groups of people is sports. No matter who you are, or what you look like, the sheer passion of being a sports fan brings people from all walks of life to a place which brings joy, and escapes the worries of the world.

But when an athlete has the entire world watching, he or she could choose to use their platform to bring light to issues that plague our society. Some athletes such as Muhammad Ali have chosen to speak loudly against injustices in the world. San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to take a knee.

During the 2016 NFL Preseason, Kaepernick noticeably took a knee during the singing of the Star Spangled Banner, bringing widespread talk and criticism. When asked about his seemingly disrespectful act, Kaepernick responded, stating his issues with showing his undying patriotism towards a country filled with racial issues.

In the wake of the numerous police shootings of unarmed black men and women, Kaepernick felt he could not ignore the issue any longer, and has continued to speak and lead efforts to help support race relations in America.

Since the start of his protest, many other athletes of all races have joined his cause with similar actions. Unsurprisingly, these actions caused a slew of negative feedback and criticism from many across the country.

To put it quite simply, Kaepernick’s actions got people to start talking, something he hoped to achieve by his protest. Whether the feedback was positive or negative, the issues Kaepernick aimed to highlight could not be ignored. While sports can be a place of great joy, Kaepernick proved it can also be a place to help get people to talk about things that affect the very people who enjoy it.

