Before the 2015-16 NBA season began, there was little argument as to which team was the greatest to ever step foot on an NBA court. The 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, complete with the first full season for Michael Jordan since his return to the NBA, saw one of the greatest season performances when the Bulls finished 72-10.

Fans thought the NBA would never see a season like it again, but behind the likes of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors finished 73-9, putting together a magical season.

Coming off a world title win after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2015 NBA Finals, the Warriors looked to be the new dominant force in the NBA. With Curry putting on lights-out performances, cementing himself as one of the greatest scorers ever, the Warriors had a ton of momentum going into the next season.

Behind Curry, Green, and Thompson, the Warriors would go on to win their first 24 games of the 2015-16 NBA season, improving to a 28-game winning streak over the course of two seasons. Their streak would be ended on Dec. 12 2015 with a 108-95 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Following the loss, the Warriors would bounce back and eventually surpass the Chicago Bulls for the longest regular season home winning streak at 45 wins.

The Warriors would officially make history on April 13 with a 125-104 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies to secure their 73rd victory of the year.

Join us tomorrow as we look at how the Warrior’s magical season was blown.