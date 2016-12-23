Many sports fans including myself dreaded the inevitable day that would come, but on Nov. 29 2015, Kobe Bryant announced that the 2015-16 season would be his last.

It would take a separate article on its own to highlight the career and accomplishments of the man known at the Black Mamba. Although Bryant put together one of the most impressive sports resumes of all time, his last few seasons were marked with injury, age, and declining play.

When the Lakers got set to take on the Utah Jazz on April 13 for their season finale, it was widely believed that Bryant’s farewell game would see the future hall-of-fame guard play a limited amount of minutes, and leave the court with a relatively meaningless stat line.

Boy, were we wrong.

In true Kobe fashion, Bryant led the Lakers to 101-96 comeback victory with an unbelievable 60-point performance. When he scored 20, fans thought maybe he could get to 30. When 30 was hit, many wondered if he could put up 40. Bryant kept going until one last foul led him to his 60th and final NBA point.

To call this a resurgence would be an understatement. Sure, Bryant put up 50 shot attempts with nothing to lose, but it was more of a testament of a man leaving every bit of everything he had left on the court as he bid farewell to the NBA.

