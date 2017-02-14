It appears as if Phoenix Suns rookie forward Derrick Jones Jr. is ready for All-Star Saturday night.

The high-flying, Philadelphia native will be competing in the Slam Dunk Contest against Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon, Indiana Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III, and Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

Jones, who has not thrown down a dunk in his NBA career yet, gave basketball fans a sneak peek of what they might see in the dunk contest before Monday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Derrick Jones Jr. is READY for Saturday night 😯 (via @Suns) pic.twitter.com/mbmm91i7c8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2017

You remember when Kanye West said no one man should have all that power? Well, no one man should have this type of jumping ability. Jones somehow contorts his body, while bringing the ball through his legs for an acrobatic slam.

Last year, during All-Star Saturday night, Zach LaVine and Gordon put on a show for the ages and I have a feeling this time around that Jones will do the same thing in New Orleans.