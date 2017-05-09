We all knew for a period of time that Los Angeles Lakers teammates Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant did not get along, despite winning three NBA titles together. The superstars’ feud eventually killed Los Angeles’ chances of winning more titles as each player went their separate ways.

However, as the sayings go, “Time heals all wounds” and “Absence makes the heart grow fonder”, Shaq and Kobe are best buds once again. With that being said, the former teammates link up in a new NBA 2K18 commercial, where O’Neal makes his announcement as the video game’s new cover athlete.

Although, while O’Neal is giving his speech, he notices something is wrong with the teleprompter and sees Bryant making changes.

It is a pretty funny commercial, which you can check out below! Who knows? Maybe we will get more Shaq/Kobe 2K18 commercials before the game debuts in the fall.