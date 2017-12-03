It was a wake-up call of sorts for the Philadelphia Eagles as their fire was put out with a 24-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

We knew this would be a game of speed, and that it was in the early moments of the game. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense showed why they are still one of the most threatening in the league scurrying down the field early. Thanks to the Eagles defense however, the Seahawks were held to three points with a 46-yard Blair Walsh field goal.

After the Eagles first possession ended in a punt, the defense came out and forced a quick three-and-out on the Seahawks. Seattle would return the favor however with the same result coming from the Eagles offense, including a wild overthrow by Carson Wentz over a wide-open Nelson Agholor.

The Eagles next defensive stand saw them get caught with two damaging penalties, first with a highly questionable pass interference call on Ronald Darby followed by a holding call on Nigel Bradham. The missteps helped set up am 11-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to tight end Jimmy Graham.

The Eagles next possession would see them get close to the endzone, however costly penalties would again hamper them from putting a significant dent in the game. They were however able to get their first points of the game with a 26-yard Jake Elliott field goal.

Coming out on their first possession of the second half, the Eagles offense began their drive with more of a spark than many of their drives in the first half. However, the spark would be go right out when a redzone stand ended with Wentz fumbling out the back of the endzone on a quarterback run, resulting in a touchback for Seattle.

Seattle would capitalize off the turnover with a 48-yard pass from Wilson to receiver Doug Baldwin to set up a one-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to receiver Tyler Lockett.

Early in the fourth quarter, Wentz wowed everyone, throwing up a prayer as he was going to the ground which ended up being a 51-yard completion to Agholor. The Wentz and Agholor connection would continue once more, this time for a 27-yard touchdown.

Wilson and the Seahawks offense answered with a 15-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic thanks to the drive being extended by what was an uncalled forward lateral from Wilson to running back Mike Davis.

Despite some slim chances later in the game, the Seahawks were able to hold of the Eagles, handing them their second loss of the season.

Next Sunday, the Eagles will continue their road-trip as they head to Los Angeles to take on Jared Goff and the Rams. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:25 p.m.