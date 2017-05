Your browser does not support iframes.

There is more of a similarity there than that they are just left handed, right? They both drive off their back foot the same way. They have the same bend to their knee as the pitch approaches. Their arms hang well away from their body. They are both 6’4. Morneau is 20 pounds heavier, and subsequently had more power. Kepler has the same swing, though, and could certainly find himself hitting 30 home runs at some point in his career as well.