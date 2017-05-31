

The Moment: So much of this game happened in the first 5 innings of the game. It was 2-2 through the first 4 innings, and the Twins were inching their way through the 5th, but the Astros managed to load the bases against Jose Berrios with only one out. Another, smaller Jose managed to single and bring in the two go ahead runs.

The Hero: Sometimes great things come in small packages. Jose Altuve ended up with 5 hits while driving in the two go ahead runs. 5 at bats with 4 hits is a pretty good day. 5’4 is also his height, I am guessing.

The Goat: Certainly his worst start of the year, Jose Berrios went 5 innings and allowed 4 runs on 4 walks and 5 strikeouts. Think about that, his worst start this year is probably better than any of his starts last year.

The Soundtrack: Forever- Drake. Home to one of, if not the best, Eminem verses. Marshall Mathers gets faaaar too much credit from pop music pundits, but this verse doesn’t get enough.

The Story: Today was Jose Berrios’ worst nightmare. Not only did he struggle with his command and give up 4 runs in only 5 innings of work, but his relief out of the pen….

Uh oh. That’s right, it was Boshers that was brought in in relief, and he did ok. He worked two innings and allowed only one run, a solo Alex Bregman home run. Jason Wheeler came in for the final 2 innings for his MLB debut, and gave up a pair of runs, meaning the pen worked 4 innings and allowed 3 runs, further raising questions about the disaster yesterday.

Miguel Sano sat out today with a stomach bug, reportedly acquired after watching the bullpen on Monday. The biggest offensive threat in his stead was Byron Buxton, who went 2-3 with a walk, and briefly had his average above .200. Get well soon, Miggy.