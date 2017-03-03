Here is something fun. Baseball Prospectus released their predictions for the 2017 standings. They are something else.

That’s right, the big brains at Baseball Prospectus have calculated that the Twins will be merely 1 game below .500. Huh. Obviously, this would have to be because their offense is great, right? Nope! Run prevention! BP has the Twins coming through with the second best runs against total in the AL Central!

I guess we have to see how this plays out. Maybe BP is on to something. You can see the entirety of the predicted standings at Baseball Prospectus.