There is no doubt about it: Byron Buxton has been an utter disaster at the plate so far this season. His OPS is .203. That would be a bad batting average (which is .069). He is striking out at an enormous rate (over 50%), and in general is not meeting the expectations he himself set with an awesome September in 2016. In short, he is one of the worst hitters in all of baseball.

But he is so, so vital to the Twins thus far in 2017.

Before today’s game, the Twins had the best team ERA of any team in baseball. That’s amazing for a pitching staff that was largely unchanged from the terrible staff the Twins fielded last year. The staff, frankly, hasn’t actually been any better, but the outfield defense is markedly improved over a roster that featured Danny Santana, Robbie Grossman and Miguel Sano in the outfield at various points last season. This year, it has been, consistently, Buxton, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario.

There is statistical validation of this theory as well. Despite the best ERA, the Twins had the 6th highest xFIP among all teams, because they don’t strike anyone out, and their walk rate isn’t horribly impressive. Their peripherals reveal either a lot of luck, or a terrific defense. The BABIP is the best in the league, as of Tuesday night, and their strand rate is the highest in the league.

These stats can be directly attributed to the outfield. The fly ball rate the Twins pitching produces is the 7th highest in the league. They need three good outfielders to account for all the activity that they see out there, and Buxton is the centerpiece. If he is out, it will necessarily weaken two outfield positions, as Eddie Rosario would likely move to center. Buxton may be the best outfield defender in the league, and options behind Rosario are an enormous step back.

The reason the Twins are winning is because their pitching is on point, much to the surprise of everyone. Their pitching is so good, because their defense has been tremendous in support, and their defense revolves around the center fielder struggling at the plate. Byron Buxton and his defense are such a vital piece to the Twins’ success a week into the season, he should be afforded a very long leash while he figures it out with his bat.