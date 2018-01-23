FSN – New Twins pitcher Pineda meets fans, but field will have to wait – One of the new Twins starters made a good first impression at Twins fest, but it will be a few months before we get to seem him make a similar impression on the field

Roster Rundown – Buddy Boshers was claimed off of waivers, somewhat to the surprise of Twins fans, but perhaps the greatest surprise is that it was the Astros were the team that grabbed him. They seem to usually know what they are doing!

While we’re at it, the Twins have also added a collection of players on minor league deals: journeyman outfielder Jermaine Curtis,, and pitchers Omar Bencomo and Giovahniey German. While the first two players are definitely there just to be minor league depth, German is a 17 year old, so he might have some sort of long term value, but other than this transaction, he doesn’t show up anywhere on the internet.