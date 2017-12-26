Pioneer Press – Charley Walters: Twins toast Jack Morris’ Hall of Fame selection with champagne – Jack Morris is a Hall of Famer thanks to the veterans committee. Some stat heads don’t like this, but personally, I think that if there is anywhere that the non-stat heads should prevail, it’s the Hall. It’s about stories here, and Jack Morris is a good one.

Roster Rundown: The Twins signed left handed reliever Zach Duke. Yes, the Twins waited until Christmas to wait to sign a player. Duke will provide another option in lefthanded relief. Duke was very good 2 years ago before going down to Tommy John surgery, but he was still serviceable with the Cardinals last season, returning from that surgery. This is a good signing.