Twins.mlb.com – Twins swap pool money for 2 top prospects – The Twins didn’t make the cut in the Shohei Otani sweepstakes, so they are using their bonus pool to pad their depth. Let’s get specific below.

Roster Rundown – The Twins acquired Danny Banuelos, a catcher, from the Mariners for $1m out of the bonus pool. Banuelos immediately becomes the Twins’ top catching prospect, as Mitch Garver is in his mid-20s and is likely to be on the Twins MLB roster this year. Banuelos is better with the glove, but won’t be an offensive force. Still, pitch framing, y’all.

The Twins also acquired Jacob Pearson from the Angels for another million dollars. Pearson is only 19, and was drafted just last year. He’s still quite raw, which means there is a lot of different ways his career can go. He is recognized as a well rounded hitter, with both speed and power, though in his first season of pro ball, he didn’t get the opportunity to show his skills. A full year with the Twins will really show the team what they got.