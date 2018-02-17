ESPN 1500 – Report: Twins sign Anibal Sanchez, will get a tryout in spring training – The Twins finally nabbed a starter! Granted, it was a starter that nobody was talking about and hasn’t been good in three years, but it is depth on a non guaranteed deal, so who cares?

Roster Rundown: I really though I would be getting more use out of this during the offseason. In addition to the deal with Sanchez, here are a few other moves in the past few weeks since we checked in. The below signings are minor league deals.

The Twins signed RHP Matt Magill, who has 32 inningsof MLB experience, and hasnn’t been terribly effective at it. With the Reds two years ago, he worked out of the bullpen and was extremely uninspiring, but last year in the Padres system, he seemed to figure a few things out. He’s probably an emergency option in the pen.

The Twins also added outfielder Andy Wilkins, who has 72 career plate appearances and a batting average of .134. He’s called an outfielder, but has spent most of his MLB time at first base. This is actually a re-signing as he spent part of last year with the Chattanooga Lookouts. He will probably not beat Joe Mauer for the 1b position during spring training.

Ryne Harper is a journeyman minor league reliever, orginally from Clarksville, Tennessee. He’s going to love it in Chattanooga.

Also, the Twins signed outfielder Chris Heisey, who does have a lengthy MLB career. He started with the Reds and then bounced to the Dodgers and Nationals, and has appeared in Majors every year since 2010, though he hasn’t exactly shown a reason why he’s earned it. He isn’t much of a hitter, though he has shown a little pop in very brief increments. It’s not enough to really feel comfortable in his performance as a corner outfielder. He’s not fast or a super great in the field, but he is definitely a baseball player.

Heisey started with the Reds before he was traded to the Reds in 2014 for… Matt Magill! That’s right, the Twins now have both sides of the big Heisey-Magill trade of 2014. Crazy barely begins to describe it.