Justin Morneau joins FOX Sports North Twins broadcast team – Personally, I can't wait until we get Torii Hunter and Justin Morneau in the booth at the same time. Old pals, those two.

Roster Rundown: The Twins officially added Michael Pineda to the 60 day DL, which will open a spot for Anibal Sanchez to join the team. Unless….

The Twins have also made a small trade, acquiring starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi from the Rays in exchange for minor league prospect Jermaine Palacios. Well then. More on this later today.