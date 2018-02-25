[Note: The Daily Target will return full time with the dawn of the new season. Spring training games are such a tease]

The Athletic: Mailbag: Have the Twins added enough pitching, can Mauer produce, and more – Dan Hayes has a lot of good points with regards to the Twins pitching moves, and breaks down, with this stupid thing called *logic* why the Twins were aggressive in pursuit of Yu Darvish and have been tepid in their looks at Arrieta, Cobb and Lynn.

Roster Rundown: In more under the radar news, the Twins added a couple of international free agent pitchers in Rafael Feliz from the Dominican Republic, and Bryant Perez from Venezula. Diamonds in the rough, perhaps.

In bigger headlines, the Twins placed JT Chargois on waivers, and he was claimed by the Dodgers. It was a calculated risk by the Twins, given his extensive injury history, but seeing as this was a waiver claim and not a Rule 5 add, Chargois is gone for good, unlike Nick Burdi, who was drafted despite an injury history. Chargois has the stuff to be an extremely tough reliever, but on the plus side, I never really figured out how to pronounce his name.

The Twins also signed Erick Aybar, a middle infielder, to a minor league contract. Aybar was a staple on the Angels for years, but has bounced around and been generally terrible the last couple of years. He’s a long shot to make the roster, but a good backup plan should something happen to Ehire Adrianza or Eduardo Escobar in camp..