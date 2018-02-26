MLB Trade Rumors: AL Central Notes: Twins, Naquin, Burger – The crux of this is that the Twins will probably not sign any more players, though Anthony Castrovince strongly suggests they should.

Roster Rundown: And why would they even be talking about the Twins scaling back on roster moves? Why, that’s because yesterday, the Twins signed Logan Morrison, 1b/DH, to a 1 year deal with a vesting option for a second year. Morrison is guaranteed $6.5mm which is less than Jason Castro is scheduled to make. You can lament the likely departure of Kennys Vargas (which I do) but in that same breath, you need to acknowledge a fantastic signing when you hear one.