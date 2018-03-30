Last Night – Orioles 3, Twins 2 (11 Innings) – Opening day drama! The Twins waited until the bottom of the 9th, when Robbie Grossman blooped a bases loaded single to tie things up. Unfortunately, Adam Jones then won the game on a walk off home run off of Fernando Rodney. Speaking of newly acquired pitchers, Jake Odorizzi made an awesome first impression, striking out 7 over six innings.

KARE – 92-year-old Twins fan gets dream Target Field tour – The Twins are getting in on the trend of having a prominent, very old fan. This is a nice thing that was done for a woman who has been a big fan for a while, whose medical problems have prevented her from attending any games.

Roster Rundown – The Twins made some space on their roster by placing Ervin Santana and Phil Hughes on the disabled list. In their stead, Ryan LaMarre made the opening day roster (and actually pinch ran for Logan Morrison in yesterday’s opener). LaMarre was a stud in Fort Myers, and certainly played his way on the team this spring.