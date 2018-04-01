Last night: Twins 6, Orioles 2 – No foolin’! The Twins won their first game of the season, making sure they took care of that early, a feat not attained a couple seasons ago. They looked feeble at the plate on Thursday, but on Saturday, they did nothing but jack dingers, with Miguel Sano, Jason Castro and Max Kepler all going yard.

BringMN – Gardy kicks dirt, gets tossed in first game as Tigers manager – Hahahahahahahaahahahahahaha! Too be fair, an overturned out call on the final play of the game will do that to a guy. This is what you get, Detroit.