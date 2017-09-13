Last Night: Twins 16, Padres 0 – Tbe Twins hit a home run in each of the first 7 innings, which is something that had never been done in baseball history. It also tied a team record dingers in a day.

Brandon Warne: Not an article, but the longtime Twins blogger Brandon Warne is the first Twins writer added to The Athletic – Minnesota. I’m intrigued to see who else follows him.

Roster Rundown: The Twins dropped Engelb Vielma off the 40 man roster, which is probably bad news for his future with the organization, while selecting Gabriel Moya, who was acquired for John Ryan Murphy a couple months ago. He worked yesterday, and what a delightful man he is.