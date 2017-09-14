Last Night: Twins 3, Padres 1 (10 innings) – It’s rather interesting that after the Twins scored 17 runs in one game, they could only get 1 run, and even then one run on an error in regulation. Fortunately, Eddie Rosario was there to clean up the mess, walking the game off with a home run.

Star Tribune: Reusse: Before home-run heroics, Rosario helped by going off script – Reusse makes an interesting point, that the Twins likely would not have had their first run and been able to bring the game to extra innings had he not made a base running mistake earlier.

Roster Rundown: Adalberto Mejia was activated off the DL. That’s good news!