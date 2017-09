Last Night: Twins 3, Blue Jays 2 – The Twins never seem to be able to handle the Jays, but they did so with another walk off last night, this one coming from Byron Buxton.

ESPN 1500: Miguel Sano still has pain in his shin; Twins are fighting the calendar for his return: It sure would be nice if Miguel Sano can come back in time to enjoy this run.

Roster Rundown: Engelb Vielma was waived to make space for Gabriel Moya, and was claimed by the Giants.