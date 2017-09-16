Last Night: Toronto 4, Minnesota 3 – The Blue Jays scored in the 7th thanks to an infield single to take the lead. There was no walk off action this time around.

KSTP : Former Twin Mientkiewicz Fired as Manager of Team’s Minor League Squad – This was definitely not a move made because of Mientkiewicz’s success, but almost certainly one to build the same mentality through the entire organization. Dougie has every right to be upset, but he will land on his feet, and the Twins will move in the direction the front office wants it to move. Minor League Pitching Coordinator Eric Rasmussen was also let go, while Brad Steil, Director of Minor League Operations was shifted to Director of Pro Scouting.