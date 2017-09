Last Night – Toronto 7, Twins 2 – The Twins probably had their worst game in a week, getting thoroughly whupped by the Blue Jays, their long time nemesis.

Twins Daily – TOR 7, MIN 2: Pub Crawlers Have Best Night Ever Despite Twins Loss – I did not join the pub crawl, as I was getting rained on at a concert. Maybe get more details on the game from Tom Froemming.