Last Night: Minnesota 13, Blue Jays 7 – The Twins were down 5-0 early, but their outrageous offense kept clubbing their way to victory. Joe flippin’ Mauer even hit a grand slam!

KMSP: Twins community remembers beloved press box attendant Peg Imhoff – One of the longest serving Twins’ employees passed away recently, and some members of the media remember Peg Imhoff.