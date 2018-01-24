Twins closer Glen Perkins has decided to hang up his spikes, but has made it known that his desire is to return to the club in either a coaching or supervisory role. He should have no problem convincing the team to take him back, if for no other reason than his enormous popularity within the fan base. His retirement comes on the heels of a very arduous recovery from major shoulder surgery.

Perkins went to high school in Stillwater and attended the University of Minnesota before starting his career in the Twins organization, the only organization he would ever be a part of. After beginning his career as a below average starter, he was moved to the bullpen, were he was much more effective.

Perkins finishes his career 3rd all time on the Twins’ leaderboard for saves, behind Rick Aguilera and Joe Nathan. My favorite moment in Perk’s career was his All Star Game appearance at Target Field, when he earned the save in the American League’s victory. Unfortunately, he emerged at a time when the Twins weren’t making regular playoff appearances during his career, giving him a shot an additional kind of pitching glory.

He is, among other virtues, very smart and quite clever. For many Twins fans, especially those on Twitter, Perkins may be gone from the mound, but he won’t ever be out of our minds, thanks to his wit and insight. Congratulations on an excellent career, but it was definitely too short.