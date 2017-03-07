Michael Beck of Yuba College posted this video a while back of him working out with a balloon-like ball called a connection ball. It teaches Beck to keep his arm closer to his torso as he works through his rotation. I post this and invoke Kyle Gibson in the title, because Rhett Bollinger, after Gibson’s latest outing, noted that Gibson too is working with a connection ball.

For a big guy like the 6’6″ Gibson, this will be vital to updating his delivery. Keeping his arm in will keep the windup more compact, and prevent him from “flying open”, with less control over where his arm goes as it comes down, and less ability to discern where his pitches will end up when they reach the plate. Last year, Gibson’s walk rate was the highest it has been since his rookie season. This is something that the Twins and Gibson will be trying to fix, and the connection ball is just one method they will be using to do so.