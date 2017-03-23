A few days ago, I stated confidently that Ryan Vogelsong would not be making the Twins roster. I even wrote a post on the subject. I have my swift confirmation, as Vogelsong was released by the Twins yesterday.

For most franchises, this would be a non-story, but for the Twins, it’s a bit bigger story. Whether correct or not, there was a part of the fan base that believed the old regime would have kept Vogelsong and put him in the rotation, just because of his veteran status. This move serves as a litmus test for the new regime.

Vogelsong was on a minor league deal, and was not pitching well in Fort Myers. I am happy that people seem to think this is a sign that the new regime is different, but Vogelsong’s situation is one that neither Terry Ryan nor Bill Smith would have felt committed to either.