I have just been informed that the Twins AA Affiliate, the Chattanooga Lookouts have a jersey in which it simply says “Nooga” on the front. I really enjoy this, especially with how plain the jersey is otherwise. Just own the Nooga.

Oh, I’m sorry, did you come for some actual baseball news? There isn’t much, since it’s still spring training, however, we can see that Byron Buxton is ready for real baseball. Your browser does not support iframes.